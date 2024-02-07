DeepTechFoodConference 2024

Deep
Tech
Food
Conference 2024
#Food as medicine
The international conference on the modern food industry, food production technologies of future and global challenges facing the global food industry.
The international conference on the modern food industry, food production technologies of future and global challenges facing the global food industry.
Formats of participation
Conference with Russian and international speakers
Future Food Alley
Speed Dating for participants
For whom
Scientists
Technologists
Investors
etc.
Entrepreneurs
Application form
We are pleased to invite active specialists and speakers to the Deep Food Tech Conference 2024 who are ready to talk about the latest scientific and nutritional research, autophagy, hunger, ethics and bioethics of food.
To become a speaker, fill out an application an we will contact you.
Contacts
We look forward to cooperating with you!
If you write or publish interesting materials and scientific research on the topic "Food as medicine", contact us.
If you have any questions, you can write to us at
Наталия Рябцева
