Who in Russia is developing technologies to combat the novel coronavirus?
All relevant projects and services
Industry: Biotechnology
Biomedical Union
Biomedical Union specializes in the production of diagnostic reagent kits for infectious diseases. They have developed an express test that detects the coronavirus in 15 minutes by analyzing one's nasal or throat swab.
Industry: Biotechnology
National BioService
This research biobank and bioservice produces tissue chips. The company intends to provide Russian developers with the ways to accelerate anti-coronavirus drug tests and test systems checks in their laboratories.
Industry: IT
Yandex
Yandex developed a map of coronavirus spread in Russia and around the world. It provides global real time data about the pandemic, including active cases, recoveries, and deaths.
Industry: Mobile apps
MEPIDEMICS app
This app remembers everyone who was near you at any point and could have infected you with a virus. It doesn't use a GPS tracking system or transmit data to third parties. The presence of infection is confirmed by a hospital employee through a separate app.
Industry: Banks
Sberbank
Sberbank built a mathematical model called Gleam to forecast the international spread of the coronavirus outbreak using AI. Gleam accounts for different scenarios depending on the measures taken, seasonality, and public transport ridership.
Industry: AI
Intellogic (Botkin AI)
Intellogic offers a platform for processing medical images using AI. They added a new function for pneumonia analysis and opened free access to all medical organizations involved in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Industry: Mobile apps
Contact Tracer
This app allows you to anonymously track the interactions of people who have been in contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients. Users can also take an anonymous test for the first signs of the disease and find out what places should not be visited at the moment.
Industry: Biotechnology
DRD Biotech
Biotech develops and implements rapid blood tests. They are raising money to develop a 10-minute fingerstick blood test for the virus.
Industry: AI
Gero
Gero uses an AI platform to develop new anti-aging drugs. They have identified experimental as well as approved drugs to potentially help fight coronavirus.
Industry: AI
Speech Technology Center
Transformed its "Vizier" facial recognition system into a biometric technology to retrospectively search for people potentially infected with COVID-19.
Industry: Medical technology
Data MATRIX
An eClinical solutions developer. Provides a free EDC platform for sponsors developing coronavirus vaccines. The platform collects, validates, and processes data from clinical trial subjects.
Industry: Medical technology
PM&HM
A medical technology platform built to improve the treatment of socially significant, systemic, and infectious diseases. The company has developed an inhaler that facilitates COVID-19 treatment.
Industry: Biotechnology
Biocad
They initiated research and development of an mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine. The first animal studies will take place at the end of April 2020.
Industry: Biotechnology
Sistema-Biotech
Sistema-Biotech has developed a rapid test for the coronavirus. It can detect the presence of the virus in two hours with 90-95% accuracy.
Industry: Biotechnology
"Vector" Federal Service for Supervision of the Consumer Rights and Human Well-Being (Rospotrebnadzor)
Scientific center of virology and biology. They developed a test for the coronavirus, which can be done in the Hemotest lab, and are already testing 13 new vaccine options.
Industry: Chemistry
InKolHim LLC
InKolHim specializes in the development of composites with unique properties. They have developed a silver nanoparticle-based plastic with antimicrobial properties. The material can be used to manufacture door handles and handrails for public transport, thus preventing transmission of infections through physical contact.
Industry: Design Bureau
Man & Technologies lab
Man & Technologies lab designed reusable ffp3 type respirators with replaceable carbon filters, as well as tight-fitting glasses. The first batch of respirators will be complete in April 2020.
Industry: Medical technology
Medicata
Medicata created a system of legally authorized e-prescriptions. The platform offers remote issue and renewal of prescriptions as well as sale of prescription drugs, thus allowing quarantined people to receive adequate drug therapy.
Industry: IT
Credentia
The HygieneGap app and the implementation of the DHID (disposable health identificators) standard help EU citizens confirm their current health status, disclose information about their contacts and movement under quarantine safely and verifiably. The company is ready to launch in Russia.
©Rusbase, 2020
Authors of the project: Svetlana Zykova, Tatyana Petruschenkova, Ekaterina Borozdina.
Cover photo: Shutterstock (CoreDESIGN).
Authors of the project: Svetlana Zykova, Tatyana Petruschenkova, Ekaterina Borozdina.
Cover photo: Shutterstock (CoreDESIGN).
Екатерина Бороздина